Bringing a taste of Southern food and fun to Southport, Trinity Episcopal Church today announced that it will hold a new, community-wide fundraiser — the Boots & BBQ Bash — on Saturday night, Sept. 28. To accommodate the large number of attendees anticipated, the event will be held across the street from the Church, in the auditorium at Pequot Library. The event is open to all; no affiliation with the Church is required. Onsite babysitting will be provided by Trinity’s Youth Group during the fundraiser. Boots & BBQ Bash will be a casual and fun evening out, featuring a Southern-style BBQ buffet and drinks, dancing to country, southern rock, and other dance music, as well as a live auction. Auction items will include a variety of one-of-a-kind experiences, including a Vermont cabin getaway, fly fishing lessons, small plane flights, and an aerial climbing package for 10, to name a few. All proceeds will go to support the Church’s year-round operations.Tickets are $45 per person, which includes one drink. Cowboy boots are encouraged, but not required.

Honoring a Sandy Hook victim

On Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Jacky Durrell Pavilion at Penfield Beach, there will be a celebration honoring the life of Jessica Rekos. Jessica Rekos was one of the victims at Sandy Hook and the playground at Penfield was built and dedicated in her honor. The event will run from 11-3 and include Horse/Pony rides, Face Painting, DJ, Live Music, Food and Ice Cream. All proceeds go the Jessica Rekos foundation. Everyone is welcome. Please see penfieldpalooza.com for more details.

Author at Fairfield U. Bookstore

Positivity and hope shine in wellness expert, Caryn Sullivan’s debut cancer guide journal, Happiness Through Hardship: A Guide and Journal for Cancer Survivors, Their Caregivers and Friends During an Initial Diagnosis. Caryn Sullivan will speak at the Fairfield University Bookstore, 1499 Post Road, Fairfield, on Thursday, Oct. 17 beginning at 7 p.m. on the 2nd floor. This event is free and open to the public. In partnership with the Norma Pfreim Breast Center of Fairfield taking place during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Please rsvp to FairfieldUBookstoreEvents@gmail.com. Walk-ins welcome.

Half of the net profits of this book are being donated to metastatic breast cancer research through The Cancer Couch Foundation. In addition to being helpful for the patient, Happiness through Hardship also provides caregivers and friends with tips on guidance on how they can support. For healthy living tips / cancer resources - @PrettyWellness on Instagram

Family’s contributions to Easton

Lifelong Easton resident David Dwight Senior and his brother Conrad B. Senior, grandsons of the man who spearheaded the creation of Easton’s Great Reservoirs that supply pure, fresh water to over 600,000 people in Fairfield County and beyond, are presenting an exhibit of their family’s many contributions to the town. It will be held at the Easton Public Library, 691 Morehouse Road through Oct. 15. There will be a special kick-off reception on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. In addition to The Great Reservoirs created under the leadership of grandfather Samuel P. Senior, president and chairman of Bridgeport Hydraulic from 1920-1955, Senior family contributions to Easton have included Tersana Farms (the 180 acres that comprise much of the southern part of Easton today), the Adams Schoolhouse, and the founding of the Easton Garden Club and the Easton Historical Society.

Healing Through Nature

The Connecticut Audubon Society begins a new fall series of classes called Healing through Nature: Qigong. The class will meet on Tuesdays, Sept. 24, through Oct. 29, from noon to 1 p.m., in the recently renovated Birdcraft Museum space in Fairfield. An ancient Chinese healing practice, Qigong incorporates movement, breathing and visualization to cultivate balance and cleanse the body of stress and toxins. Classes will incorporate indoor and outdoor elements to explore the powerful, proven health benefits of connecting with nature to reduce stress, quiet the mind and boost the immune system. Connecticut Audubon’s Birdcraft Museum and Sanctuary is located at 314 Unquowa Rd. in downtown Fairfield. The per-class fee is: CAS members $20; non-members $25; the six-class discount package is: CAS Members $100; non-members $125. Pre-registration is required. Learn more or sign up at: www.ctaudubon.org/birdcraft-programs-events/. For more information call: 203-259-6305, x109.

‘Cabaret’ at Center Stage

Fairfield Center Stage opens its second season with the award-winning classic musical “Cabaret,” running September 13-28, 2019. All performances will take place at Trevi Lounge, 548 Kings Highway Cutoff, Fairfield CT 06824. Fairfield Center Stage, under the leadership of Executive Producer Eli Newsom and Artistic Director Christy McIntosh-Newsom, has dedicated its mission to putting Fairfield “center stage” by highlighting several of Fairfield’s prominent venues with environmental theater.

The three weekend run is as follows: Friday. Sept. 13, at 8 p.m. (opening night), Saturday, Sept. 14, at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, at 4 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. (closing night). Seating begins 45 minutes before showtime. There is a free parking lot on site. Tickets are $40 for VIP (includes table service), $25 for regular reserved seating, and $15 for bar stools. To order tickets, visit www.fairfieldcenterstage.org

Call for artists

Art/Place Gallery at 70 Sanford Street in Fairfield seeks area artists to apply for membership. Those accepted will be included in the all-member show running from Nov. 18 to January. To apply, contact the gallery at 646-258-6912. You will be given a date to bring some examples of your artwork for review. Art/Place is a nonprofit, artist-run gallery that has been in existence for more than 35 years. Members pay a monthly fee and can have a one or two member shows every year plus participate in a summer and a winter group show. Every show includes a reception. Members help hang all shows, attend receptions, and attend monthly meetings, usually held on the second Thursday afternoon of every month. See www.artplacegallery.org.

Town to celebrate Drive Electric Week

Fairfield will celebrate National Drive Electric Week in September once again with a special display of the latest in electric vehicles — including cars, bikes, motorcycles, boats and buses — offering a fun, informative look at the growing impact and appeal of “emissions-free” transportation.

Fairfield’s “Green Wheels Expo” will be held on Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Fairprene commuter parking lot at 140 Mill Plain Road. The event is free to all.

The annual event brings together local car dealers, electric car club members, and EV owners from Connecticut and throughout the tri-state region to display the current state of the technology. The Expo also will feature exhibits on the environmental benefits of carpooling and bike sharing, mass transportation, and biking, hiking and walking.

Debut Authors Night

The Fairfield University Bookstore, 1499 Post Road in downtown Fairfield, will host three debut authors with a panel discussion book talk and signing on Thursday Oct. 3 beginning at 7 p.m. on the 2nd floor. The debut author event will feature Neile Parisi, Stevie Fischer and Laura Del Gaudio, all published authors with Green Writers Press.

Neile Parisi is the author of the memoir, “Today My Name Is Billie,” and based upon an incident in her life as an eighth grade teacher. Stevie Fischer is the author of the fiction novel, “River Rules,” a small-town suspense novel with a deep heart and powerful conscience. Laura Del Gaudio is the author of “The Undertaker: A Memoir of the First Woman Funeral Director in the Core of Brooklyn.” Books will be available for purchase/signing at the Downtown Bookstore event.