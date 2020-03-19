Postings: Citizens’ Food Drive ... and more

Citizens’ Food Drive

In response to COVID-19 and the immense need for household and food supplies, a group of Fairfield concerned citizens will hold a second food drive on Sunday, March 22 from 10 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot of First Church Congregational on 148 Beach Road in Fairfield. Fairfield residents Helene Daly, Heather Dubrosky and Alexis Harrison held an initial food drive on March 15 and collected over 60 bags of groceries to help the community in need during the pandemic. Toiletries, diapers and formula, non-perishable foods and cleaning products will be collected and will be donated to Operation Hope’s food pantry. Gift certificates to local grocery stores will also be collected. Given the need for social distancing, those who want to donate items, can pull up in the parking lot (orange cones will denote a designated lane) and volunteers will unload the donations from people’s vehicles. Organizers urge people to remain in their cars during the drop-off. Food drive volunteers will also be wearing gloves and taking precautions to remain safe and healthy. For more information, call 203-556-2546 or email FFLDFoodDrive@outlook.com.

Life Long Learners

Life Long Learners of Fairfield has cancelled its spring semester due to the corona virus situation and the closing of the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities.

DMV branch offices closed

Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Commissioner Sibongile Magubane announced that all DMV Branch Offices are closed to the public for the transaction of business until further notice. Employees will continue to report to their work locations, unless otherwise instructed, and will assist with transactions that are completed online, through the mail and by phone through Interactive Voice Recognition. DMV partners, including AAA and Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union, will make independent determinations of whether to conduct license transactions. Please go to https://www.ctdmv.info/ for a list of services and daily status updates on DMV and partner locations. As a reminder, DMV announced last week it is offering a 90-day extension to Connecticut residents with expiring driver’s licenses, identity cards and learner’s permits. This applies to credentials that expire between March 10 and June 8. Last Sunday, as part of his ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order that, among other things, authorizes Commissioner Magubane to close DMV branches to the public and extend certain deadlines.

Human and Social Services Dept. closed

The Human and Social Services Department, which includes Social Services, the Bigelow Center and Senior Transportation, is closed to the public. We're staffing the building and answering the phones — so call if you have questions or concerns. AARP Tax Assistance appointments have been cancelled. When we reopen, we will try to reschedule as many appointments as possible. For your safety, and the safety of our drivers, we will not provide rides to appointments at least through the end of March. As always, if you have an emergency, please call 9-1-1.

GBRTA scholarships available