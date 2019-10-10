Postings ... Enchanted Forest ... and more

Enchanted Forest

Come for a hoot of a Halloween at The Connecticut Audubon Society’s annual Enchanted Forest in Fairfield on Friday, Oct. 25, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. A unique, nature-themed Halloween event, the Enchanted Forest is a favorite tradition of the fall season, combining fun and education about nocturnal animals in their natural habitats. Experience the Larsen Wildlife Sanctuary at night while being escorted through the luminary trails. Stop along the way to learn entertaining and fascinating facts about the forest animals that come out at night, then listen to a fireside story. The evening fun continues indoors with crafts, science experiments, Halloween snacks and a chance to meet some of the Center’s creepy, crawly critters up close. Costumes are encouraged. The Enchanted Forest is non-scary event, held rain or moon shine at the Center at Fairfield, located at 2325 Burr Street in Fairfield. Guided walks leave every fifteen minutes beginning at 5:15 p.m.; the last walk heads out at 7:15 p.m. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. Ticket prices are: CAS members--$10/child, $2/adult; Non-members--$15/child, $2/adult. Purchase tickets online at: www.ctaudubon.org/enchanted-forest-2019, or call 203-259-6305 x.109. Be sure to sign-up early to reserve your walk time of choice.

Harvest Market

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce announced that its annual fall “Fairfield Harvest Market & Dog Costume Parade” will be held on the Old Town Hall Green, (corner of Old Post Road and Beach Road) on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event heralds the start of the fall season by welcoming clothiers, jewelers, artisans and others, to the historic Old Town Hall green, to display their products and items to the public. Featuring more than 75 well-known and unique retail vendors, shoppers will enjoy music provided by DJ Scott, while strolling among the booths to say hello, look around and have an opportunity to buy an endless array of fun and beautiful items. For more information, please visit: www.FairfieldCT Chamber.com (or call the Chamber office: 203-255-1011).

Guess pumpkins’ weight

Even with the harsh weather of heat and humidity this summer, the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce is happy to announce, that they have found TWO Super-Giant Pumpkins to be featured at their annual Harvest Market on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., on Old Town Hall Green in Fairfield, corner of Old Town Road and Beach Road. These super-size, orange twin pumpkins will instantly attract everyone young and old, challenging each person to Guess the Pumpkin Weight! One prize will be awarded for each pumpkin, to the person who guesses the closest to the actual weight. Prizes kindly donated from the Adventure Park and the Discovery Museum. So, join-in on all the family fun. October 19th at Fairfield’s Old Town Hall Green, corner of Old Post Road and Beach Road, to enter the Super-Giant Twin Pumpkins Contest. Prizes will be awarded at 3:30 p.m., winner doesn’t need to be present to win.

Mapping your road to college

The college application process is complicated. Get some practical, honest and sensible direction when we welcome back educational consultant Mary Spiegel with her popular program, “Mapping Your Road to College”, on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Woods Branch Library, 1147 Fairfield Woods Road. A review of how to research, apply and get in to the colleges that best fit your needs, this presentation gives a clear overview of the steps to take towards a plan for success in the coming months and years, including a general timeline of what to do when. This presentation is helpful for 9th and 10th graders looking to get a head start and for juniors who are launching their college search. For high school students and their parents; registration is requested. Mary Spiegel is a certified educational planner with over 20 years of college admissions experience, both as a director of admissions and as an independent educational consultant. All programs at the Fairfield Public Library are free. To register, or for more information about this and other programs, visit us online at: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org, or call 203-256-3160.

History of LGBTQ literature

What makes fiction LBGTQ? The characters? The author’s identity? Join us for a stimulating conversation led by authors Christopher Bram (Gods and Monsters) and Sarah Van Arsdale (Blue: A Novel) on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road. Using Bram’s seminal work, Eminent Outlaws: The Gay Writers Who Changed America as a starting point, we will explore classic 20th Century lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender literature. We will also talk about the best writing from the past twenty years and what to expect next. There will be a rapid fire round at the end asking the presenters about favorite books and authors with takeaway lists for your next read. Registration is requested. All programs at the Fairfield Public Library are free. To register, or for more information about this and other programs, visit us online at: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org or call 203-256-3160.

Fairfield Happiness Club

The next presentation: Life Re-imagined! By Dana Hilmer & Wendy Perrotti — Come play with us and re-imagine what is possible in your life! In this engaging and interactive conversation, life coaches Dana and Wendy will help you get back in touch with your playful side...the you that is YOU... so that you can re-imagine exciting possibilities and start charting a path toward your true north. Thursday, Nov. 7, from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road, Fairfield. Everyone is welcome; admission is free. Meet some wonderful people using happiness in their lives. Learn to have the peace of mind you need and experience happiness now. For further info e-mail PrintLRK@aol.com, call 203-258-7777 or www.HappinessClub.com.

Next Level Nutrition Grand Opening

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce announces that its new member, Next Level Nutrition, has scheduled its Ribbon Cutting on Oct. 23. The official ribbon cutting ceremony will be officiated by Chief of Staff, Nancy Carberry, at 11:30 a.m. Owner, Megan Uhrynowski, is 20 years old and she is a senior at Sacred Heart University. She is majoring in mathematics with minors in business and actuarial science. She is currently going to school while running my business. Says Megan: “It can be hard at times, but I am making it work around my busy schedule. Next Level Nutrition is my own business and LLC.” Continues Megan: “Next Level Nutrition is a smoothie and tea bar that serves amazing shakes and energizing teas. All of our shakes contain 24g of protein, between 180-220 calories, and have 21 vitamins and minerals. Our tea has 5 calories, it is sugar free, caffeinated, and helps boost your metabolism. We have over 50 different shake flavors and over 20 tea selections. We have created an environment around love and light to help inspire you to live your greatest life. Our goal is to anchor the community through nutrition, empowerment, and possibility.” For more information, please contact owner: Megan Uhrynowski at 203-292-2600 or by email: Nextlevelnutritionffld@gmail.com.