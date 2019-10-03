Postings: Flu clinics ... and more

Flu Clinics Oct. 8, Oct. 9

The Fairfield Health Department will host two flu clinics this season for adults and children age 5 and older. These clinics will be held on: Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Both clinics will take place at the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities in the Gymnasium (100 Mona Terrace, Fairfield). The flu vaccine will be available in injection form for people 5 years and older. Unfortunately high dose WILL NOT be available at these clinics as shipment of high dose has been delayed by the manufacturer. As soon as we receive our order, we will host another clinic. Please be on the lookout for an additional clinic date sometime in late October/early November. The Pneumonia vaccine, Pneumovax 23, will also be available at these clinics. Medicare Part B, Connecticare, Aetna, Cigna, Anthem, and United HealthCare are all accepted and there is no co pay. Cash price for the Flu vaccine is $30, the High Dose vaccine is $65 and the Pneumonia vaccine is $65. For a quicker visit, patients can print out the vaccine consent form at fairfieldct.org/health and bring it completed. Patients should also have their insurance card with them and wear clothes that make it easy to expose the upper arm. This year the Fairfield Health Department is urging everyone to get a Flu shot and be a Kung Flu Fighter, for our funny and educational video on how to prevent the flu this year, please visit: https://youtu.be/LgZK7nHe4n8. Please feel free to reach out with any questions you may have.

Business After Hours

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce and Brick Walk Tavern restaurant will host its October Business After Hours (BAH) on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 5:30-7 p.m. at 1275 Post Road, Fairfield. The Chamber’s Business After Hours event is an informal, after-work gathering for Chamber members, prospective members and guests. It is an opportunity to network with other business associates & colleagues, exchange ideas, obtain business leads and make professional referrals and friends. During the evening, guests will enjoy lively discussions, idea sharing and conversations with colleagues, Chamber members and their guests. Tickets: Chamber Members: $20; Non-Chamber Members: $30; Walk-In’s: $5 additional. For ticket reservations or more information on this event, please call the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce: 203-255-1011 or register online: www. FairfieldCTChamber.com.

Chinese conversation

Would you like to keep up your Chinese conversation skills? Are you learning Chinese but would like more practice? The Fairfield Public Library is happy to be able to offer a new Chinese Conversation group this fall. Let’s start talking. Discussion topics and games will be used as prompts. Roberta Allison, a recent graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in Mandarin Chinese, will facilitate the meetings. Native speakers are welcome as are all ages and proficiency levels. This group will meet on Monday evenings from 7-8 p.m. in Study Room D at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road. Meeting dates for the fall are: Oct. 7 and 21, Nov. 4 and 18, and Dec. 9. No registration is needed.

Troop 82 Open House

Boy Scout Troop 82 in Fairfield will be hosting an open house on Thursday, Oct. 10 (previously scheduled for Oct. 3).

Boys between the ages of 11 and 18 who have any interest in camping, hiking, kayaking, and other outdoor activities are encouraged to attend. The event will take place during Troop 82’s normal weekly Thursday meeting hours, from 7:30 pm to 9 p.m., at Scout Hall in First Church Congregational in Fairfield across from Town Hall. The open house will include a tour of Scout Hall, meeting other Scouts and the adult leaders, a campfire cooking demonstration and tasting, rope making, and other activities and games. No prior experience in scouting is required. Troop 82 has been an active Boy Scout Troop since the 1920's at The First Church Congregational in Fairfield across from Town Hall, where it meets every Thursday evening. Troop 82 believes in learning while having fun. Scouts learn to be better American citizens, to develop the mental and physical skills needed for growth, and to follow a set of Scouting principles which build character and nurture personal values. We’re an active troop and camp out once a month. There are a multitude of fun opportunities for rank advancement and earning merit badges. To date, over 130 boys have earned the Eagle Scout rank. It’s Fun, With a Purpose! Contact Scoutmaster Bryan LeClerc at scoutmastertroop82@gmail.com or call 203-376-2982.

Enchanted Forest

Come for a hoot of a Halloween at The Connecticut Audubon Society’s annual Enchanted Forest in Fairfield on Friday, Oct. 25, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. A unique, nature-themed Halloween event, the Enchanted Forest is a favorite tradition of the fall season, combining fun and education about nocturnal animals in their natural habitats. Experience the Larsen Wildlife Sanctuary at night while being escorted through the luminary trails. Stop along the way to learn entertaining and fascinating facts about the forest animals that come out at night, then listen to a fireside story. The evening fun continues indoors with crafts, science experiments, Halloween snacks and a chance to meet some of the Center’s creepy, crawly critters up close. Costumes are encouraged. The Enchanted Forest is non-scary event, held rain or moon shine at the Center at Fairfield, located at 2325 Burr Street in Fairfield. Guided walks leave every fifteen minutes beginning at 5:15 p.m.; the last walk heads out at 7:15 p.m. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. Ticket prices are: CAS members--$10/child, $2/adult; Non-members--$15/child, $2/adult. Purchase tickets online at: www.ctaudubon.org/enchanted-forest-2019, or call 203-259-6305 x.109. Be sure to sign-up early to reserve your walk time of choice.

Fairfield Happiness Club

The next presentation: Life Re-imagined! By Dana Hilmer & Wendy Perrotti — Come play with us and re-imagine what is possible in your life! In this engaging and interactive conversation, life coaches Dana and Wendy will help you get back in touch with your playful side...the you that is YOU... so that you can re-imagine exciting possibilities and start charting a path toward your true north. Thursday, Nov. 7, from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road, Fairfield. Everyone is welcome; admission is free. Meet some wonderful people using happiness in their lives. Learn to have the peace of mind you need and experience happiness now. For further info e-mail PrintLRK@aol.com, call 203-258-7777 or www.HappinessClub.com.

Honoring a Sandy Hook victim