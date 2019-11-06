Postings: Flu shots ... and more

High Dose Flu Shots

The Fairfield Health Department has announced that High Dose Flu Shots are in. They've scheduled a clinic for Thursday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3-5:30 p.m. at the Public Health Nursing Office (100 Mona Terrace, behind the Bigelow Center). The standard dose will also be available. Call 203-256-3150 for more information.

NCAA Art Exhibit

The public is invited to view the Fairfield County Arts Association's Expressions Art Exhibit at Three Roses Studio, 1177 Post Road, Lower Level C. Fairfield. The exhibit will run through Dec. 13 and there will be a reception on Friday evening, Nov. 22 from 6 to 9 pm. The exhibit includes work in different styles, sizes and mediums.

How to be an ally for LGBTQ youth

Are you a parent, family member, caregiver, teacher, service-provider or friend of an LGBTQ youth? Did you know that if an LGBTQ youth has at least one accepting adult in their life, the chance of a suicide attempt is reduced by 40 percent? Join us for an informal panel discussion on “How to Be an Ally for LGBTQ Youth” led by members of the Norwalk Chapter of PFLAG and Anna Burns, Community Educator from the Triangle Community Center. Panelists will be taking questions, discussing their own experiences, and offering advice on how adults can become supportive and accepting allies for LGBTQ youth.

This programs meets on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road. Registration is requested. All programs at the Fairfield Public Library are free. To register, or for more information about these and other programs, visit us online at: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org, or call 203-256-3160.

FCAA Art Presentation

The Fairfield County Arts Association will meet Wednesday Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. in the Roger Ludlowe Middle School Team Room 292, Fairfield. The guest presenter will be Trumbull artist, Carol Bloch. She will discuss her life experience, training and various professional endeavors, and how all of these have coalesced and found expression in her work as a visual artist. Carol is a visual artist and clinical social worker whose work in the media of collage developed as the result of numerous rich and varied life experiences. These included early exposure to art and artists within her family and parents who encouraged exploration of the natural world. The Fairfield County Arts Association is a networking club for area artists in all media, on both professional and non-professional levels. Membership includes a monthly newsletter, group exhibition opportunities, plein air sketching and monthly meetings in Fairfield. The meetings feature an artist speaker or demonstrator and group feedback on the artwork of members attending. Non-members are welcome to attend. For more information visit www.fairfieldcountyartists.com or call Alice Katz at 203-259-8026.

Authors at Fairfield U. Bookstore

The creators of Foxfire Living, Eliza Clark and Tim Trojian will be at the Fairfield University Bookstore, 1499 Post Road, Fairfield, CT 06824 (203) 255-7756, on Monday, Nov. 18 at 7p.m. This married author couple will discuss the making of Foxfire Living — a gorgeous full-color field guide to the innovative neo-vintage design style that is the hallmark of Foxfire Mountain House, the magical inn in the Catskills, bursting with design ideas, recipes, projects, and tips for achieving its dreamy aesthetic in your own home. This event, in partnership with the Interior Design Program at Fairfield University, is free and open to the public. Please RSVP: FairfieldUBookstoreEvents@gmail.com - walk-ins welcome.

Holiday Concerts

The Fairfield High Schools’ Music Department is pleased to announce the holiday concerts: The Carillon Holiday Concert at Fairfield Warde High School and The Candlelight Holiday Concert at Fairfield Ludlowe High School. Warde’s Carillon Holiday Concerts will be held on Dec. 17 with two performances: 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. These concerts will be held in the auditorium of Fairfield Warde High School. Doors will open 20 minutes before each performance and tickets are required for admittance. performances: 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. These concerts will be held in the auditorium of Ludlowe’s Candlelight Holiday Concerts will be held on Dec. 19 with two Fairfield Ludlowe High School. Doors will open 20 minutes before each performance and tickets are required for admittance to all performances. Due to the unique nature of these concerts (no breaks for applause, moving performance) it is not possible to seat late arrivals. Doors will close performers in aisles, and house lights off until the end of the promptly at the start of each concert. Carillon and Candlelight ticket requests will be taken on a first come basis weekdays from Dec. 2 through Dec. 11. To request a ticket, call (203)255-8469 between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Only phone requests will be Mail-in and e-mail requests will not be accepted. honored.

Call for artists

The Curatorial Committee for the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library seeks more artists to show in late 2020 and in 2021. Most shows include 3 artists and run for 6 weeks. The fee depends on the number of artists in a show. The application process involves sending the committee a brief bio and artist statement and CD of about 10 recent works or color images on photo paper. For more details on what and where to submit, get a Call for Art brochure at the gallery or go to https://fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/our-community/bruce-s-kershner-gallery/.