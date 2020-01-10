Postings: Healthy Living Program ... and more

Healthy Living Program

The Fairfield Health Department is offering a healthy living program. This program is absolutely FREE for individuals who are looking to lose weight, prevent or manage chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension, or for those who just want to make a healthy lifestyle change. Participants meet in a group setting with trained Lifestyle Coaches and a Registered Dietitian to learn how to make modest lifestyle changes. This 13-week program meeting once a week and runs every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. starting Jan. 29 at the Fairfield Regional Fire Training School located at 205 Richard White Way (formerly 205 One Rod Highway). Open to all residents in the greater Fairfield area. Registration and eligibility are required for this program. If you would like more information or to register for this program please contact Santina Jaronko, Health Educator for the Fairfield Health Department at 203-256-3150 or sjaronko@fairfieldct.org.

Fairfield County Children’s Choir

The Fairfield County Children’s Choir’s shimmering Silver Anniversary celebration to be held at The Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. continues with a performance that features the brilliance of Broadway’s lights and masterful musical medleys. The drama of Les Miserables will be balanced by the lively Disney-inspired antics of Aladdin. Adaptions from the 1956 musical, Oklahoma, will be complimented by 21st century pieces from Once . Whether or not the songs are familiar to you, the soaring voices of the FCCC choristers will make you cheer for an encore. The Silent Auction promises to be bigger and better than ever. Past auction items have included gourmet gift baskets, sporting event tickets, music lessons, jewelry, restaurant gift cards, autographed children’s books . . . the list goes on. Cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and auction bidding begin at 5:30 p.m. and continue through intermission. Tickets are $15 and $20 and may be purchased through theklein.org.

Lunar New Year Gala

Chinese American Heritage Association Inc (CAHAI), a non-profit 501 C (3) organization, aims to promote and preserve Chinese heritage across local communities by celebrating Chinese culture through festivals and other activities. The fourth annual Lunar New Year Gala 2020 will be held from 4-8 p.m., Saturday Feb. 1, at Roger Ludlowe Middle School, 689 Unquowa Rd., Fairfield. This event is expected to be attended by about 500 Chinese Americans and others who are interested in the culture of Lunar New Year which has been celebrated by more than 30 percent of the worldwide populations. The fourth annual Lunar New Year Gala will present Lion Dance, ancient and modern Chinese Folk Music with Chinese musical instruments, dances and fashion shows to local communities to better understand Chinese culture and heritage. The best performers within and outside of Connecticut will perform for the Gala. Usually, you would have to travel to Lincoln Center to enjoy their music. At the same time, delicious food from local restaurants will be served. You may also enjoy entertainment such as Tea Art Shows, games, and other activities. Please email us at cahai.org@gmail.com if you have any questions. Please visit us at https://www.cahai.org for more information.

Devlin, Hwang Coffee Hours

State Rep. Laura Devlin (R-134) along with State Sen. Tony Hwang (R-28) will be holding a legislative coffee hour in Fairfield for constituents in January. The legislative coffee hour will be Saturday, Jan. 18, 11 a.m. to 12 noon at Panera, 2320 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. The legislators want to hear from their constituents and encourage them to talk about any issues, questions or concerns related to state government. Residents are encouraged to bring their ideas forward for possible consideration. The 2020 Legislative Session begins on Feb. 5. For anyone who is unable to attend but would like to talk to Rep. Devlin or Sen. Hwang you can contact her at 1.800.842.1423 and him at 1.800.842.1423 or send an email to Laura.Devlin@housegop.ct.gov and Tony.Hwang@cga.ct.gov.

Firefighter exams

The Town of Fairfield Fire Department invites candidates interested a public safety career to participate in testing for Firefighting positions with the Fairfield Fire Department and 14 other department statewide. Fire service careers are opportunities to work with men and women committed to service to the community. Firefighters provide important lifesaving services including firefighting, emergency medical service, technical rescue and hazardous material response. Applications may be submitted on-line. To apply, visit: https://iosolutions.com/product/connecticut- firefighter-testing-consortium- application-2/

and find the job application for the Connecticut Firefighter Consortium Testing. Through successful participation in a written examination and interview process, applicants will qualify for up to 15 departments across the Connecticut.

Edible Book Festival

Moby Duck? For Whom the Bell Pepper Tolls? Punsters, this is your time to shine. Pequot Library is currently accepting entries for its first ever Edible Book Festival, which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1 in conjunction with Take Your Child to the Library Day. “Edible Book Festivals are held internationally at libraries and other educational institutions annually, usually in April,” said Jane Manners, the Library’s Children’s Librarian. “Edible books are typically lighthearted and punny sculptural food displays inspired by books. ‘The Communist Antipasto’ (The Communist Manifesto) and ‘The Handmaid’s Tamale’ (The Handmaid’s Tale) are two popular examples. Really, the punnier, the better. If you love books and food, this is your opportunity to get creative.” The Library’s call for entries will be open through January 31st. Cost of entries is $8. There will be categories for individual and group entries, and winners will receive a $25 gift certificate to The Pantry in Fairfield. Not just for kids, this is a great chance for adults to get creative and “play with their food.” Edible creations can be dropped off at the Library on Jan. 31 and will be exhibited during Library hours on Feb. 1. Participants can pick up their entries by the end of the day on February 2 and bring them home, where they should feel free to eat their words.

Life Long Learners

Life Long Learners of Fairfield announces registration is now open for Winter 2020. Four courses are available from Jan. 14 to Feb. 6, on subjects ranging from Literature, Travel & American Popular History. Course details and registration materials are available on the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities web site: https://fairfield

ct.org/bigelowcenter. Courses are available to all interested persons, regardless of residency. Fees for courses are reasonable.

Call for Art

The Bruce S. Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Public Library invites area artists to a Call for Art with the theme, “Memories.” This is a community art show to be held in 2020 from Jan. 25 to March 21 during library hours. There will be a reception on Friday, Jan. 31 at 6 to 8 p.m. Interested artists at least 18 years old should submit one current, original piece of art exploring Memories as a theme. All mediums are acceptable and must follow size and other specifications as listed in the entry form. The entry form can be found on the Fairfield Library website www.fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/ ourcommunity/bruce-s-kershner-gallery/. Write a $25 check made out to Friends of the Fairfield Library and send it and the entry form, and if possible, an image of the work, to Kershner Curatorial Committee, 5 Lantern Hill Rd. Easton Ct 06612. Deliver the work to the gallery on Thursday, January 23 between the hours of 9:00 to 11 am or 5 to 7 pm. The number of entries will be limited to a first come first serve basis until the gallery space is filled. For questions, email bskgallery@gmail.com or call 203-246-9065. Fairfield Public Library is at 1080 Old Post Road in Fairfield.

Junior Animal Care Keepers

Connecticut Audubon offers this after-school opportunity, for 6th and 7th graders, to work with naturalist staff in caring for the Center at Fairfield’s resident education animals. Hands-on learning about habitats, health and dietary needs of reptiles, amphibians, birds, mammals and invertebrates. Meets Tuesdays, Jan. 14 through Feb. 18, 3:30 to 5 p.m. at 2325 Burr St. Sign up for the series and save: CAS members $75, non-members $100; per class fee: CAS members $15, non-members $20. Pre-registration required at: www.ctaudubon.org/2019/11/junior-animal-care-keeper-10/ or call 203-259-6305, ext. 109.

Exploration of Winter Plants

Join botanist and naturalist Jim Cortina for a look at interesting plants and other wonders of nature you might find on a winter walk in the woods. Program meets Saturday, Jan. 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Connecticut Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St. Begins with a classroom discussion and examination of specimens including herbaceous plants, woody shrubs, galls and pods. Following a lunch break, head outdoors for a guided walk to view more in the Larsen Sanctuary. For adults, all levels of experience welcome. CAS Members $10, non-members $13. Pre-registration required at: www.ctaudubon.org/2019/11/ exploration-of-plants/.

Snowshoe Walk

Come enjoy the peaceful side of nature on a guided snowshoe walk in Connecticut Audubon’s Fairfield Larsen Sanctuary, Saturday, Jan. 25, at 1 p.m. Not only a good opportunity for low-impact exercise, the walk will provide glimpses of winter wildlife activity and tracks in the snowy landscape. For ages 10+. Bring your own snowshoes or borrow a pair (a limited number, generously provided by REI, will be available first-come-first-served with advance registration.). Meet at the CAS Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St. Event is cancelled if no snow. CAS members $10, non-members $13. Pre-register at: www.ctaudubon.org/2019/12/s nowshoe-walk/.

