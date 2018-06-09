Pothole-plagued Mound Road gets $98M in US funds for repair

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A metropolitan Detroit road whose crumbling condition is a social media joke is getting a $98 million fix.

The Ann Arbor News reports that the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the money for the Mound Road Industrial Corridor Technology and Innovation Project. It targets the eight-lane, 30-year-old thoroughfare between M-59 and Interstate 696.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters says it will relieve congestion and increase safety and "transform Mound Road from a pothole-ridden road to a modernized transportation corridor."

The road is often a subject for social media jokes. Tweets last winter included, "Dodging potholes on Mound Road should be an extreme sport," and a motorist who hit a Mound Road pothole "and ended up at the PyeongChang Olympics."

Complete rehabilitation will cost $216 million.