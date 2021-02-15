Power cut across Texas as snow, ice blanket southern Plains JAMIE STENGLE, Associated Press Feb. 15, 2021 Updated: Feb. 15, 2021 5:02 a.m.
DALLAS (AP) — A winter storm dropping snow and ice also sent temperatures plunging across the southern Plains, prompting a power emergency in Texas a day after conditions canceled flights and impacted traffic across large swaths of the U.S.
Rotating power outages were initiated by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, early Monday morning, meaning thousands went without electricity for short periods as temperatures fell into the teens near Dallas and 20s (about minus 5 degrees Celsius) around Houston.