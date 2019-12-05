Downtown Fairfield hit with power outages from faulty transformer

Power outages reported by UI as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Power outages reported by UI as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Photo: United Illuminating Co. Photo: United Illuminating Co. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Downtown Fairfield hit with power outages from faulty transformer 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — A malfunctioning transformer on Beach Road caused power outages Thursday morning, according to Deputy Fire Chief Kyran Dunn. Power was restored around 1 p.m.

Homes on Post Road between North Benson Road and Mill Plain Road were affected, as well as traffic lights in the area.

According to United Illuminating Co., 542 customers lost power around 11:30 a.m., just over two percent of Fairfield customers.

As of 1 p.m., UI reported only one customer without power in Fairfield.

Police were on site during the outage controlling traffic, given the traffic light outages.

Some town buildings were also affected by the outage. Fairfield Main Library temporarily closed, and the Fairfield Police and Fire Departments ran on backup generators during the outage.

rscharf@hearstmediact.com