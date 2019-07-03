Powerful storm causes damage in southeastern Wisconsin

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A powerful thunderstorm knocked out power to thousands, uprooted trees and scattered branches in southeastern Wisconsin.

Nearly 27,000 utility customers were without service Tuesday evening. About 7,300 We Energies customers remain without power Thursday morning.

National Weather Service meteorologist Marcia Crone says brief spurts of severe weather were reported across Racine and Kenosha counties that included strong straight-line winds in a concentrated area.

The powerful winds uprooted seven large trees on one block in Racine. In Kansasville, a dozen utility poles were damaged with some resting at an angle because of the wind.

Shows at Milwaukee's Summerfest were temporarily halted Tuesday afternoon because of lightning. Penny-sized hail was reported in Germantown.