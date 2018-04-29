Pregnant woman killed in crash, baby survives

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 22-year-old pregnant woman died after an automobile crash in Flint but doctors were able to save her baby.

The Flint Journal reports that the crash happened early Saturday at Dort Highway where it intersects Carpenter Road when one of the vehicles failed to stop for a blinking red light.

Mackenzie Ann Monreal was one of three people rushed to Hurley Medical Center. Flint Police Detective Tyrone Booth says doctors were able to deliver her baby shortly before she died. The Journal reports that the baby is doing fine. The woman's twin sister, Caitlin Tyann Monreal, is in critical condition.

Police say they don't believe drugs, alcohol were factors in the crash.