Premium chocolate shop opens in Fairfield Jan. 4, 2021 Updated: Jan. 4, 2021 2:54 p.m.
First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick joins BE Chocolat owners Sylvie Fortin and Benoit Racquet and others for a ribbon cutting in front of the new store and workshop in Fairfield, Conn. Jan. 4, 2021.
BE Chocolat owners Sylvie Fortin and Benoit Racquet speak during a ribbon cutting event in front of the new store and workshop in Fairfield, Conn. Jan. 4, 2021.
First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick joins BE Chocolat owners Benoit Racquet and Sylvie Fortin for a ribbon cutting in front of the new store and workshop in Fairfield, Conn. Jan. 4, 2021.
BE Chocolat in Fairfield, Conn. Jan 4, 2021.
BE Chocolat in Fairfield, Conn. Jan 4, 2021.
BE Chocolat in Fairfield, Conn. Jan 4, 2021.
FAIRFIELD — The newest business of 2021 isn’t such a stranger to Fairfield.
BE Chocolat, a maker of hand-crafted Belgian chocolates, opened Monday at 75 Hillside Road in the Greenfield Hill Commons. Their sweet treats have been sold online and through community partner organizations in the U.S. for five years. Prior to this new location, the company was a home-based business in Fairfield.
