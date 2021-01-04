Premium chocolate shop opens in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — The newest business of 2021 isn’t such a stranger to Fairfield.

BE Chocolat, a maker of hand-crafted Belgian chocolates, opened Monday at 75 Hillside Road in the Greenfield Hill Commons. Their sweet treats have been sold online and through community partner organizations in the U.S. for five years. Prior to this new location, the company was a home-based business in Fairfield.

“We’re excited to present our new atelier and retail shop to the Fairfield County community,” said Benoit Racquet, a Belgian master chocolatier and one of the owners. “The response to our cottage kitchen business was tremendous, leading us to make this move to brick and mortar. It is our passion to create premium Belgium chocolate in small batches, and we’re thrilled to be the first business opening in 2021 in Fairfield.”

The chocolates are currently sold in several locations throughout Fairfield and the surrounding area, but this is the only location owned by BE Chocolat and where the chocolates are made and sold.

The storefront includes a new retail shop and artist’s workshop, offering opportunities for chocolate events and chocolate-making classes in the future, according to a news release.

BE Chocolat will continue offering online ordering throughout the country and virtual tasting events, which were created during the pandemic in response to customers’ needs. Customers will now also be able to use a new, convenient curbside pickup service.

The shop is also owned by Racquet and Sylvie Fortin, who is also the manager.

Racquet is the creator of the unique taste pairings for which BE Chocolat is known. He graduated from Ceria Culinary Institute in Belgium, and was a chocolate chef at the Belgian Pavilion in the Shanghai World Expo in 2010.

Prior to opening BE Chocolat, Racquet owned and operated a premium chocolate atelier business in Belgium.