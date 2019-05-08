Prescribed burns planned at Theodore Roosevelt National Park

MEDORA, N.D. (AP) — Part of the scenic drive and some trails are being temporarily closed at Theodore Roosevelt National Park's North Unit while prescribed fire projects are completed.

Planned burns are used as a resource management tool. The National Park Service says one fire on Thursday is to encompass about 4,300 acres, or nearly 7 square miles. There also will be a smaller fire covering 700 acres, or about a square mile.

The scenic drive will be closed at the Caprock Coulee trailhead to the end of the road. Portions of the Achenbach and Caprock Coulee trails will be closed for visitor safety.

Burning is expected be completed by the end of the day.