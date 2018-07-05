President Trump tweets he has accepted resignation of scandal-plagued EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt
Photo: Jabin Botsford, The Washington Post
President Donald Trump and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt are shown together in June 2017. Despite facing a dozen ongoing probes into his spending and management decisions, Pruitt has continued to have the support of the president.
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies on budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 16, 2018. A senior aide wrapped up in the ethics investigations of Pruitt has abruptly resigned. Pruitt announced the departure of aide Millan Hupp in an email on June 6.
Scott Pruitt arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Dec. 7, 2016, with two of his advisers during the transition.
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt during an interview in his office at the EPA headquarters in Washington on Oct. 25, 2017.
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt appears before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies on budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 16, 2018. President Trump tweeted Thursday, July 5, he accepted the resignation of Pruitt.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Trump tweets he has accepted resignation of scandal-plagued EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt.