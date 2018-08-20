Price of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode remains the same

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The price of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode has remained the same this week.

AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey released Monday that the price of self-serve, regular is averaging $2.88 per gallon, which is unchanged from last week.

That's five cents higher than the national average and 55 cents per gallon higher than it was a year ago.

AAA found self-serve, regular gasoline selling for as low as $2.77 per gallon and as high as $3.09 in Rhode Island.

AAA says consumer demand for gasoline is lessening, compared to July, and prices are responding accordingly. AAA says the national average is expected to continue dropping.