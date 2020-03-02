Primary gives Democrats rare spotlight in red Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas is a solidly Republican state that President Donald Trump won easily four years ago, but it's been given a rare spotlight by Democratic candidates ahead of Tuesday's primary.

As early voting wrapped up Monday ahead of the primary, the state has seen intense interest from Democratic presidential hopefuls who have been visiting, crowding airwaves with ads and lining up endorsements.

“It's actually been more than I expected, I'll be honest," state Democratic Party Chairman Michael John Gray said. Gray said the attention is “reminding Democrats in Arkansas that they matter” and energizing them for this year's election.

The heaviest activity has come from billionaire Mike Bloomberg, who took the unusual step of appearing in person to file for the primary last year. Bloomberg has at least 20 staffers working in the state and his ads have been running heavily.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren drew a large crowd to an event in North Little Rock on Saturday. Former Vice President Joe Biden hasn't campaigned in person in Arkansas, but has lined up endorsements from some of the state's top Democrats and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, visited the state on Sunday.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has also been running ads in the state and visited Arkansas last year to appear at Walmart's annual shareholder meeting. Before she ended her bid, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar had planned a rally in northwest Arkansas on Tuesday.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, said the attention validates the state's decision to move up its primary in presidential years from May to March.

“It gives a relevance to Arkansas' presidential participation and selection,” Hutchinson told reporters last week. “If we had had it in May, most likely it would have been over with by then."

Arkansas' election Tuesday also features several heated Republican primaries for the Legislature and a race for for a nonpartisan seat on the state Supreme Court. The race between Pulaski County Circuit Judge Morgan “Chip" Welch and Barbara Webb, the chief administrative law judge for the state Workers' Compensation Commission, has focused on Webb's deep Republican ties. Webb is the wife of the state Republican Party chairman.

Welch said he felt optimistic about Tuesday's election, but said he believed Webb's appeals to GOP voters and the involvement of an outside conservative group was subverting the nonpartisan nature of Arkansas' court races.

“It is antithetical to Amendment 80 of our constitution,” he said, referring to the amendment that made Arkansas' races nonpartisan.

Webb said she's getting support from both Democrats and Republicans.

“My opponent likes to narrow me into one niche and that's not my experience or my record,” she said.

Voters casting ballots early included Helen Ayers, 68, who said she chose Sanders in the Democratic presidential primary. Ayers, who voted in downtown Little Rock, said her top concern in the election is finding someone she believes can beat Trump.

“The rest of them seem kind of too soft to go up against Trump, to me," Ayers said.

Kirk Jennings, who also voted early Monday, said beating Trump was also his top concern but voted for Biden.

“I think ultimately he's got the best chance of beating Trump and I think he's better for the downballot candidates," Jennings said.

