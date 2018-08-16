Primary turnout in town up slightly

FAIRFIELD — While turnout here for the primary elections were nothing to write home about, they were slightly higher than previous primaries.

Registered Republicans and Democrats went the polls to choose candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, and attorney general. Republicans also voted for comptroller and U.S. Senate candidates.

This year, a total of 3,599 Democrats cast a ballot, ultimately selecting Ned Lamont over Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, a convicted felon. The field was larger for the GOP — five candidates for governor alone — and 3,047 voted. Bob Stefanowski, who won the primary, also won Fairfield with 828 votes, a 120-vote margin over the closest contender.

As of Aug. 4, there were 11,224 registered Democrats and 10,443 registered Republicans.

The last time both parties had a gubernatorial primary was in 2010, with Dannel Malloy faced Lamont, and Republicans Michael Fedele, Oz Griebel and Tom Foley vying to be the party’s candidate. That year, 2,714 Republicans cast a ballot in the primary and 2,439 Democrats voted.

“This year had very competitive races on the Republican side for several offices, and all the candidates were working hard and spending a lot of money to get the vote out,” Republican Town Committee Chairman James Millington. “With that said, the turnout was disappointing.”

Millington said Democrats he spoke with at the polls “were very motivated to see Ned Lamont as their candidate, and were fearful that Ganim would negatively impact their chances in November.”

But Millington said voters on both sides of the aisle were “focused on Connecticut and the mess our state is in.”

Millington’s counterpart Steven Sheinberg said the DTC worked hard to get out the vote in the primary.

“Secondly, many Democrats voted to send a message that we must oppose the extreme policies of the Trump administration and their supporters here in Fairfield and Connecticut that gave him a grade of ‘A,’” Sheinberg said.

