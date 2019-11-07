Prison nurse accused of starving inmate faces discipline

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon State Board of Nursing has proposed suspending the license of a nurse practitioner accused of basically starving an inmate who collapsed and later won a $1.5 million settlement from the state.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the agency plans to impose a 90-day suspension for Linda Gruenwald for her treatment of Steven Fox, a 54-year-old former inmate at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla.

Corrections officials say Gruenwald, of Hermiston, was hired by the Oregon Department of Corrections in 2001 and continues to work at Two Rivers. Her annual salary is $120,264.

Nursing board spokesperson Barbara Holtry says Gruenwald has requested a hearing, which is scheduled to take place next April.

Gruenwald declined to comment through a corrections department spokesperson.

Last year, the state settled a 2016 lawsuit filed by Fox. He alleged he had been essentially starved with an improper liquid diet and fell down, which resulted in a critical spinal injury.