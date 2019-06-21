Pritzker issues disaster proclamations for 2 more counties

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued disaster proclamations for two more counties affected by flooding.

Pritzker said Thursday he added Knox and Henry counties in western Illinois to the counties receiving disaster proclamations. That brings the total in Illinois to 37 counties.

Pritzker's office says the state has been fighting flooding for more than 100 days, and many rivers remain in major flood stage. The proclamations ensure state support for communities battling the floods. The counties also will be included in Illinois' requests for federal disaster assistance.

Pritzker says heavy rain has caused rivers to crest throughout the state, leading to "untold damage." He says local resources are "nearing exhaustion" as rains continue, and is pledging state support will continue.

Officials say the state has deployed more than 4 million sandbags.