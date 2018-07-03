Private fireworks display leads to charges

FAIRFIELD — An Old Post Road resident was arrested Monday night after an officer on patrol around 9 p.m. saw fireworks in the area, near Turney Road.

According to the report, Christopher O’Neill, 47, had three unfired packages of aerial fireworks. He was charged with illegal possession of fireworks and released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport. A court date was not available.