Pro-Cuomo website backfires when GOP challenger buys URL

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — An attempt by local Democratic officials to create a website attacking Gov. Andrew Cuomo's challenger backfired after Republican candidate Marc Molinaro's campaign bought the site and reconfigured it to redirect traffic to an anti-Cuomo website.

The Dutchess County Democratic Committee created the website MolinarosShadyDeals.com to collect anonymous accusations against Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive. But the local party never paid for the site's URL, making it easy for Molinaro's campaign to purchase the site on Monday.

The Republican's campaign then altered the page to redirect online readers to Cuomoleaks.com, a website Molinaro's campaign created to solicit anonymous accusations against Cuomo.

The two campaigns have each accused the other candidate of corruption and of giving government contracts to political donors.