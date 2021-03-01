Pro-democracy activists brought to court in Hong Kong Mar 1, 2021 Updated: Mar 1, 2021 12:30 a.m.
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police on Monday brought 47 pro-democracy activists to court on charges of conspiracy to commit subversion under the national security law imposed on the city by Beijing last year.
The cases represent the largest mass charge against the semi-autonomous Chinese territory’s opposition camp since the law came into effect last June. Supporters gathered outside the courthouse, displaying slogans in favor of the 2019 pro-democracy protests advocating greater local autonomy.