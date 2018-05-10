Probate staff attorney announces for judgeship

FAIRFIELD — Kate Maxham has worked in the Probate Court for almost two decades. Now, the staff attorney hopes to be the next probate judge.

Maxham is the only Democratic candidate who has announced her intention to seek the party’s nomination to fill the seat. Probate Judge Daniel Caruso, a Republican and Maxham’s boss for all those years, died suddenly in late February.

“The Democratic Town Committee nomination is an open process,” DTC Chairman Steve Sheinberg said. “While others were interested in running for the position, they are now supporting the most qualified person for probate judge: Kate Maxham.”

The 63-year-old Maxham has handled estates, trusts, conservatorships, parental-rights matters and guardianship for intellectually disabled adults as the staff attorney. She has prepared court files and draft decrees and serves as the passport acceptance agent.

“I have extensive knowledge of the day-to-day business of the Probate Court, and have worked side by side with Judge Dan Caruso for almost 20 years,” Maxham said. “My experience has given me a deep understanding of the issues and needs that our citizens are facing. That knowledge, combined with my judicial demeanor, will enable a seamless transition.”