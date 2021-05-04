Probation for ex-cop accused of kneeling on Black man's neck

DENVER (AP) — A former police officer accused of holding two door-to-door roofing company salesmen on the ground at gunpoint and kneeling on the neck of one of them who is Black, saying they were terrorists and part of antifa, was sentenced to four years of probation on Tuesday.
Scott Gudmundsen, 66, of Loveland pleaded guilty to a single felony count of menacing with a weapon. His public defender, Ryan Markus, said Gudmundsen was a experiencing a mental health crisis and delusions at the time of the incident in June and believed he was part of a “culture war," The Denver Post reported. He also said Gudmundsen has post-traumatic stress disorder and suffered a traumatic brain injury.