FAIRFIELD — An automated air system and new bathrooms at Fairfield Ludlowe High School and a new roof at Burr Elementary School all cleared their first funding hurdle this week.

The selectmen unanimously approved bonding $1.75 million for an automation system upgrade at Fairfield Ludlowe High School and bonding about $3.65 million for the other two projects.

The finance board and Representative Town Meeting must also approve the schools’ request.

“We’ve been having some catastrophic failures in the Ludloew building,” said Angelus Papageorge, the schools executive director of operations.

The new automation system will upgrade the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and air controls, he said.

The upgrades will make the building more energy efficient because the air flow can be controlled electronically and adjusted based on the temperature outside. It would also eliminate the need for workers to go on the snow-covered roof to ensure the dampers are open because the system will tell them, Papageorge said.

He said they noticed the issues when they were doing some recent smaller upgardes.

Papageorge also said the repairs should start with Fairfield Ludlowe because older parts from Ludlowe could replace failing equipment at other schools throughout the district and save money before ultimately upgrading those systems, too.

“This is the first of a few schools we would like to be done,” he said.

Papageorge said the technology will also help the district meet requirements in a currently proposed state bill that would require schools to monitor how often air turns over in classrooms and close any buildings unable to reach specific air turnover goals.

The bill is facing opposition because it’s unfunded, he said, and schools would be forced to pay for upgrades to older buildings. The new equipment will allow Fairfield to be in compliance if the new rules go into place.

Fairfield already regularly checks school air quality, especially this year with the pandemic, and has upgraded the buildings air filters, he said.

Ludlowe’s other big ticket project approved this week is remodeling nine sets of bathrooms — 18 rooms in total — at an expected $2 million cost.

Selectman Thomas Flynn questioned why Ludlowe seems to keep popping up on capital lists with $1 million projects here and there.

But Christine Vitale, the school board chairman, said the Ludloe upgrade project has always been planned but was pulled from the last renovation to lower costs. She had advocated for including the bathrooms in that project.

“It’s not a new problem we’ve identified,” she said. “It’s something we’ve been living with for years.”

There are leaking pipes and clogging, Vitale said.

“Now is the time,” she said, adding they “kicked the can for the last renovation” and shouldn’t do so again.

Bathroom work will mostly deal with the infrastructure, including new copper piping, and making the bathrooms more accessible under the Americans with Disabilities Act. There will also be some cosmetic work, Papageorge said, adding there weren’t other Ludlow renovations in the capital plan for the coming years, aside from smaller, routine maintenance.

Replacing Burr’s roof is another needed project, he said. The school was built in the early 2000s and the warranty for the roof expired in 2019. Papageorge said they were unable to extend the warranty because of the condition of the roof, which already had to be patched last summer to get through the school year.

“We’ve had some issues with that roof,” he said.

Flynn said he was surprised the roof already needed to be replaced and thought it would have lasted 20 years. He asked how the district could prevent it from happening again.

Papageorge said his predecessor had the roof replacement on the capital plan for around now, and that its problems could stem from it being a flat roof.

The selectmen also approved a 20-year bond package which totals nearly $4.51 million and includes about $3.88 million for the town and $625,000 for the schools’ mechanical system.

The package includes $100,000 for the Pequot Library roof project, which prompted the selectmen to delay voting on it at their last meeting so they could get more information about a possible agreement between the town and library.

Town officials were worried what precedent it would set if they contributed capital money to a nonprofit for a building the town didn’t own. They also acknowledged the unique funding opportunity because this would match a resident’s private $100,000 donation, essentially making it a $200,000 contribution for the project.

Instead, the selectmen removed it from the bond package this week and committed to putting $50,000 for the project into the operating budget and use $50,000 from this year’s surplus.

Flynn said he was ultimately fine with the money because Pequot is the largest not-for-profit organization the town works with and that the historic building is often used in marketing materials to draw people to Fairfield.

