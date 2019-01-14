Property taxes among priorities as Iowa Legislature convenes

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Legislature is set to convene Monday for the 2019 session with Republicans continuing to hold a majority of seats in the House and Senate.

Leaders say property tax reform, privatized Medicaid funding, the method of choosing judges, and training more people for today's workforce are among issues they'll consider.

The session may be defined by how willing Republican leaders are to push policies strongly supported by their conservative base.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds will release her priorities in a Condition of the State address on Tuesday.

Further limits on abortion and expansion of gun rights also are likely issues, along with required budget bills.