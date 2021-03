AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature is considering a proposal to create a new option for sending off the dead — a flaming funeral pyre.

Anyone who has watched “Game of Thrones” or “The Phantom Menace” has seen a fictional funeral pyre, with bodies cremated outdoors on a flaming bed of timber. It’s currently legal in only two locations in the U.S. — both of them in Colorado, the Sun Journal reported.