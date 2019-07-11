Proposed North Carolina gaming commission OK'd by House

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The idea of a consolidated state commission to regulate all gambling-related activities and boxing in North Carolina has advanced through the House.

The proposed nine-member North Carolina Gaming Commission would incorporate duties and powers of the current state lottery commission along with those of state law enforcement agents that oversee nonprofit bingo and raffles.

Previous language that would have formally legalized fantasy sports are absent from the bill approved 86-26 on Thursday . Fantasy sports games are still played in the state, but the industry has wanted to be formally licensed and regulated.

Also missing is earlier language directing the proposed commission study the feasibility of the state offering video lottery games. Now, that study would focus primarily on the pros and cons of authorizing sports betting and steeplechases.