Proposed bill would clarify rules for tiny homes

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire legislator wants to make regulations more clear for those interested in the so-called tiny home movement.

Republican state Rep. Dave Testerman tells New Hampshire Public Radio he wants to sponsor legislation to clarify municipal regulation of the structures. He says cities and towns don't have much guidance under state law about how to regulate tiny houses.

Such homes are typically mobile and smaller than 1000 square feet.

Testerman says tiny homes priced around $100,000 could attract a younger demographic to New Hampshire.

Real estate developer Joe Mendola says he wants more clear rules for tiny houses because he ran into confusion when he tried to build a tiny home park in Warner.