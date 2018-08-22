Proposed wind farm moves forward

TYNDALL, S.D. (AP) — The Bon Homme County Commission has provided a major boost to a proposed $297 million wind farm.

The commissioners decided Prairie Wind Park is in compliance with the county zoning ordinance, taking the project on Tuesday to the next level.

The Yankton Press and Dakotan reports the wind farm between Tripp and Avon would cover about 50,000 acres in Bon Homme, Charles Mix and Hutchinson counties. It would be located near the current Beethoven wind farm.

The sPower renewable energy company would operate the farm which would include 61 turbines, each nearly 600 feet tall, producing a maximum 220 megawatts of power.

The company would sell the electricity to North Dakota-based Basin Electric Power Cooperative.

