Prosecution dropped against 2 environmental activists

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State prosecutors have announced they will not pursue felony charges against two New Orleans environmental activists who left plastic pellets on the doorstep of a chemical industry lobbyist.
Friday's decision ends a case arising from a December 2019 event in Baton Rouge aimed at raising awareness about plastic pollution. The activists left plastic pellets outside the lobbyist's home that had been collected from Texas bays near a plastic manufacturing facility owned by Formosa Plastics, The Advocate reported.