Prosecutor: Louisiana man tried to kill, dismember gay man

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A southwest Louisiana man was charged with federal hate crime and kidnapping charges Thursday by prosecutors who said he tried to kill and dismember one of three men he abducted after luring them using social media and a dating app.

Chance Joseph Seneca, 19, of Lafayette, was charged Thursday in what a Justice Department news release called “an overarching scheme to kidnap and murder” gay men. The indictment said Seneca intended to keep parts of a victim's body as “mementos, trophies and food.”