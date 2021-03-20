Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder says he killed 16

WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) — A man who is accused of killing a New Jersey man he says sexually abused him in childhood, and who is a person of interest in the deaths of his ex-wife and three others in New Mexico, has said he is responsible for a total of 16 slayings, prosecutors say — though authorities have yet to corroborate his claim.
Sean Lannon, 47, said he was responsible for the killings in New Jersey and New Mexico — that he had killed his wife and others, including “11 other individuals,” NJ.com quoted Alec Gutierrez, an assistant prosecutor in suburban Philadelphia's Gloucester County, New Jersey, as saying during a detention hearing Friday.