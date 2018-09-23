Prosecutor candidate suspends campaign for health reasons

SEATTLE (AP) — A longtime Washington public defender has suspended his campaign for King County prosecutor citing health reasons.

Daron Morris was running against incumbent Dan Satterberg to become King County's prosecutor.

Morris said in a Friday social media post to family and friends that he was suspending his campaign immediately.

He did not specify what the medical reasons are.

While Morris is expected to make a full recovery, he says the present circumstance prevents him from continuing with his campaign.

Morris said in a Twitter post that he truly thought he had a chance to win against Satterber, who has been elected prosecutor for three terms.