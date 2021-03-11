Prosecutor defends failed effort to convict Iowa journalist RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press March 11, 2021 Updated: March 11, 2021 3:37 p.m.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa prosecutor defended his unsuccessful pursuit of charges against a journalist who was arrested while covering a protest, saying Thursday that he believed the evidence was strong and that dismissing the case would have amounted to special treatment.
Polk County Attorney John Sarcone, a Democrat who has held office since 1991, dismissed the outrage he has faced over his decision to prosecute Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri as unwarranted.