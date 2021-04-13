Prosecutor says no criminal charges in jail starvation death

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho jailers watched as a mentally ill man starved to death, according to a newly released investigatory report, but a prosecutor says there isn’t enough evidence to justify criminal charges in the case.
Lance Quick, 40, was a home inspector in the grip of a manic episode when he was taken to the Bannock County Jail for processing on Dec. 8, 2018. Quick, like millions of other Americans, had bipolar disorder -- a common but serious mental illness that causes periods of depression and periods of manic behavior that can sometimes turn into psychotic episodes.