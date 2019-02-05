Prosecutors: Maine man had multiple marriages

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (AP) — A Maine man is accused of marrying a New Hampshire woman while married to women in Alabama and Georgia and officials say it is possible there were more marriages, as well.

Prosecutors say 44-year-old Michael Middleton of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, had a pattern of marrying women he met online and then vanishing after gaining control of their assets.

The Journal Tribune reports that detectives painstakingly obtained and reviewed records from other states to build a case.

The investigation revealed that he was married to women in Alabama and Georgia, and that there may be other undiscovered marriages.

In New Hampshire, bigamy carries a penalty of up to 7 years in prison. Middleton is in jail pending a hearing on Thursday. It's unknown if he has a lawyer.

___

Information from: Journal Tribune, http://www.journaltribune.com