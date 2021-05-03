Prosecutors: Suspects tailed Lady Gaga's dog walker STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press May 3, 2021 Updated: May 3, 2021 8:12 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three men drove around the Hollywood area in late February, on the prowl for expensive French bulldogs to steal, prosecutors said. Their night would end in gunfire — and the violent theft of pop star Lady Gaga’s beloved pets.
The robbery would prompt headlines around the world — and motivate the owners of French bulldogs to be wary during walks — with few clues made public about the case or the circumstances surrounding the dogs' disappearance. The felony complaint, filed by prosecutors Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by The Associated Press on Monday, gives some new details about the attack and what preceded it.