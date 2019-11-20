https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Prosecutors-Woman-defrauded-of-thousands-in-14850325.php
Prosecutors: Woman defrauded of thousands in ‘romance scam’
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis County man is facing federal indictment for what prosecutors are calling a “romance scam” that cost a woman more than $20,000.
The U.S. Attorney’s office in St. Louis on Wednesday announced the indictment of 39-year-old Hammed Akande on one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud.
The indictment says Akande targeted a woman who was more than 60 years old, using the guise of a romantic relationship through the online dating website “Our Time.”
Akande is accused of asking the victim for financial assistance for, among other things, a business opportunity in Ukraine.
Authorities say the woman has been defrauded of more than $20,000 since September.
