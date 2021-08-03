Prosecutors ask judge to keep convicted sheriff in jail

Limestone County Sheriff's Office/AP

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A longtime Alabama sheriff convicted of felony charges and removed from office should have to remain in jail until he is sentenced, prosecutors told a judge Tuesday.

Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely hasn't shown any reason he should be treated differently than other convicted felons in his home county, where the standard practice is for defendants to remain jailed until sentencing, the state argued in court papers a day after jurors convicted Blakely on theft and ethics charges.