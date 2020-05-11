Prosecutors clear Oshkosh officer in school shooting

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors on Monday cleared an Oshkosh school liaison officer who shot a student during a fight last year of any criminal wrongdoing.

Winnebago County Assistant District Attorney Anthony S. Prekop said a state Department of Justice investigation determined that Officer Michael Wissink's decision to use deadly force was reasonable and justified.

According to court documents, student Grant Fuhrman entered Wissink's office at Oshkosh West High School on Dec. 3 and stabbed Wissink multiple times with a barbecue fork. Wissink couldn't reach his stun gun so he shot Fuhrman. Neither the boy nor the officer was seriously injured. Furhman was 16 years old at the time.

Fuhrman texted a friend in late September or early October to bet that Fuhrman would not go to Wissink’s office and stab him with a pencil, take Wissink’s gun out of his holster and either shoot himself or the officer. The friend did not report Fuhrman's comments.

Furhman has been charged as an adult with first-degree attempted homicide. He faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted. He has asked a judge to bring in a jury from outside Winnebago County to decide his trial. He's due back in court May 27.