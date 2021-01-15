Prosecutors drop securities case against former VW CEO

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German prosecutors have set aside a securities-law case against the former CEO of Volkswagen because he could face heavier penalties in a separate criminal fraud case connected to the company's 2015 diesel emissions scandal.

The court in the city of Braunschweig said in a statement Friday that the securities case had been halted at the request of prosecutors. They did so under a legal provision that lets them put cases aside if another, more serious charge has been brought so that a conviction on the lesser change would not add substantially to the sentence.