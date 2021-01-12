Prosecutors keep pushing for death penalty for immigrant

PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors are still pursuing the death penalty against a Mexican immigrant charged with murder in the 2015 killing of a convenience store clerk in metro Phoenix during a robbery, even though a judge has twice dismissed the state’s bid to seek his execution because he has been deemed intellectually disabled.
Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel’s office has asked the Arizona Court of Appeals to reverse a Dec. 17 lower-court ruling that threw out the state’s intent to seek the death penalty against Apolinar Altamirano and concluded Altamirano’s intellectual deficits affected his ability to meet the standard of personal independence and social responsibility for a person of his age and cultural background.