Protesters gather at Trenton's City Hall

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Protesters gathered at Trenton's City Hall on Saturday to protest the death in Minnesota of George Floyd, carrying signs that read Black Lives Over White Comfort and chanting “End police brutality.”

Saturday’s demonstration came nearly a week after a march in Trenton that saw police officers kneel down in solidarity with protesters, though vandalism broke out later that night.

Most of New Jersey’s dozens of protests stemming from George Floyd’s death last month in Minneapolis have been peaceful, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.

Floyd, who was black, died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck even as he pleaded for air and stopped moving. His death has sparked protests over police treatment of African Americans and racial injustice nationwide.

Mercedes Robinson, 39, a nurse from Trenton, said Saturday was the first time she had come out to an anti-police brutality event. She said she wants to see justice for Floyd’s family.

“Enough is enough. I have two sons and a husband. They’re all black. I just can’t take no more. I can’t take no more,” she said.