Protesters in Belarus keep pushing for leader's resignation Dec. 13, 2020 Updated: Dec. 13, 2020 1:12 p.m.
1 of4 Demonstrators wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus carry old Belarusian national flags during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Protests in Belarus have continued for almost four months after President Alexander Lukashenko won his sixth term in office in an election the opposition says was rigged. AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 A demonstrator wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus waves an old Belarusian national flag during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Protests in Belarus have continued for almost four months after President Alexander Lukashenko won his sixth term in office in an election the opposition says was rigged. AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 A young demonstrator wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus looks out of a dark garage where he is hiding from the police during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Crowds of people took to the streets on the Belarusian capital on Sunday, in a traditional weekly protest against the country's authoritarian leader who won a sixth term in office in a disputed election. Small rallies were scattered around more than 70 different areas of Minsk. AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 A demonstrator wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus waves an old Belarusian national flag during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Crowds of people took to the streets on the Belarusian capital on Sunday, in a traditional weekly protest against the country's authoritarian leader who won a sixth term in office in a disputed election. Small rallies were scattered around more than 70 different areas of Minsk. AP Show More Show Less
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Crowds of people took to the streets Sunday in the Belarusian capital of Minsk in a weekly protest against the country’s authoritarian leader who won a sixth term in office in a disputed election.
Thousands were estimated to have taken part in small rallies scattered around more than 70 different areas of the capital — a new tactic used by the opposition instead of one large gathering intended to make it harder for security forces to target the protesters.