Protesters pull down part of Confederate monument in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Protesters in North Carolina's capital pulled down parts of a Confederate monument Friday night.

Demonstrators used a strap to pull down two statues that are part of a larger monument near the state capitol in downtown Raleigh, WNCN-TV reported. Police officers earlier in the evening had foiled the protesters' previous attempt to use ropes to topple the statues, according to WRAL-TV.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of demonstrators had marched through downtown Raleigh and Durham to protest against police brutality and to celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

Numerous Confederate statues have been vandalized or torn down across the South in recent weeks following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes.