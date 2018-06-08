https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Providence-firefighter-recruit-injured-in-12977610.php
Providence firefighter recruit injured in training exercise
Published 1:01 am, Friday, June 8, 2018
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A firefighter recruit from Rhode Island has been injured in a fall at a Connecticut training facility.
Providence Fire Department Spokeswoman Lindsay Lague says recruit Richard Rand was injured Thursday during training at a facility in New Haven.
Paul Doughty, union president of the Providence Fire Department, tells WFSB-TV he believes Rand slipped and fell off a ladder.
Rand has been transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Thursday was the first day that the approximately 80 recruits were using the New Haven facility.
View Comments