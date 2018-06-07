Pruitt aide resigns after she describes personal errands

WASHINGTON (AP) — An aide to the chief of the Environmental Protection Agency has resigned in the wake of the release of her testimony that Scott Pruitt had her do personal errands for him.

Pruitt's scheduling director, Millan Hupp, had told a House oversight panel that Pruitt had her inquire about buying a used mattress from the Trump International Hotel, among other things. Pruitt announced her resignation on Wednesday.

Emails show that last year Pruitt directed Hupp's younger sister, Sydney, also an aide, to reach out to Chick-fil-A to inquire about a "business opportunity." That turned out to be Pruitt's desire to acquire a fast-food franchise for his wife.

Federal ethics codes prohibit having staffers conduct personal errands and bar officials from using their position for private gain.