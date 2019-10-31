Public comment on gray wolf management plan extended

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has extended the public commentary period for residents to weigh in on how the state should manage the gray wolf population.

KING-TV reports the public commentary period has been extended through Friday, Nov. 15.

The state has in recent years authorized killings of wolves or an entire pack in an effort to stop the wolves from preying on cattle.

The Profanity Peak wolf pack in 2016 was shot by contractors from helicopters. Then wolves from the Sherman and Wedge packs were lethally removed. Members of the Togo pack were killed in 2018 after attacks on cattle.

In August and September, the entire OPT pack and some members of the Grouse Flats pack were killed for the same reason.

The state canceled wolf-related meetings in August, citing concerns of violence from people on both sides of the issue.

