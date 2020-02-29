Public gets chance to testify on legalized marijuana bill

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers will hear from the public about the latest plan to possibly legalize the recreational use of marijuana for adults.

The General Assembly's Judiciary Committee has scheduled a public hearing for Monday on legislation supported by Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont and Democratic leaders that would allow adults 21 and older to possess and purchase up to one and a half ounces of cannabis from licensed retailers.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Under the wide-ranging bill, the state's Department of Consumer Protection would make recommendations on public health and safety standards to the legislature by January 1, 2021. That would allow time for them to be finalized before sales begin.

Lamont has said he believes it makes sense to work a regional basis with surrounding states to come up with the same standards and similar regulations.

But as in previous years, lawmakers are receiving resistance to the idea of legalization. A diverse group of clergy have spoken out against the bill, raising concerns about potential harm to the human brain and increased drugged driving crashes.